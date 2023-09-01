SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,281 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,886,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 4,045,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,438,000 after buying an additional 478,975 shares during the period.

GSIE opened at $31.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day moving average of $31.11. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

