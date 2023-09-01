SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 696 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,030,000 after buying an additional 1,954,953 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,607 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,088,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 214.5% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 767,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,645,000 after purchasing an additional 523,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $17,072,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

