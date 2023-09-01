Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 211.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.78. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $111.70.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $203.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.80 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, VP Philip B. Hawkins sold 2,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.72, for a total transaction of $257,363.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex segments.

