Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 34,862 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insmed were worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Insmed by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed Stock Performance

Shares of INSM opened at $21.89 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $77.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.23 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 258.22% and a negative return on equity of 3,789.32%. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total value of $173,512.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Roger Adsett sold 8,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $173,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 8,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $170,886.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,352.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,589 shares of company stock valued at $359,332 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INSM. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.