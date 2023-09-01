Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 73.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 38,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,361 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.23.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.1 %

ADP stock opened at $254.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.88. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

