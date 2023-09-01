WaykiChain Governance Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $99.58 Million (WGRT)

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a market capitalization of $99.58 million and $68,423.06 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin launched on October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official website is www.waykichain.com. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

