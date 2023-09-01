Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.23 (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000895 BTC on major exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $190.72 million and approximately $57.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00038507 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026670 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003860 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,591,213 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

