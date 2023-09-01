National Pension Service Sells 6,676 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.12% of PPG Industries worth $35,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PPG Industries by 15.8% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 4.9% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.40 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $171.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

