National Pension Service Has $56.60 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 348,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.11% of Arista Networks worth $56,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 560.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANET. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.65.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $195.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.42 and its 200-day moving average is $159.41. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $196.76.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total value of $3,171,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares in the company, valued at $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total transaction of $3,331,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $540,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,527 shares of company stock worth $28,010,519. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.