National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

National Pension Service lowered its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 720,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 56,426 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.08% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $36,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2,861.1% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 533 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 459,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,644,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,861,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $62.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.77 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 11.02%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue was up 1021.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 51.56%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

