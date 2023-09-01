National Pension Service Sells 6,183 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,183 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.20% of Omnicom Group worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

In related news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,243.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMC opened at $81.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

