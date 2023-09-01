National Pension Service Lowers Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Pension Service lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,133 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.20% of Cardinal Health worth $38,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after buying an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after buying an additional 511,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,594,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,155,000 after buying an additional 161,667 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,876,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,003,000 after buying an additional 1,327,772 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $220,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAH. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $87.33 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $64.99 and a one year high of $95.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.78 and a 200 day moving average of $84.10. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.21, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total transaction of $3,274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,838.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mary C. Scherer sold 20,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $1,785,357.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,689.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.