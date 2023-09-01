National Pension Service Reduces Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

National Pension Service lessened its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,069 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.15% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $37,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 44,491 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,471,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $353,983,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total value of $666,187.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $725,271.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total value of $8,337,427.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.54, for a total transaction of $666,187.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,271.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,752 shares of company stock worth $21,884,537. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $406.90 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.31.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

