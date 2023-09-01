National Pension Service Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

National Pension Service raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned approximately 0.16% of CDW worth $39,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $211.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

