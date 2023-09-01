National Pension Service Has $40.38 Million Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

National Pension Service trimmed its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,165,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 453,178 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $40,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,830,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,201. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $42.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

