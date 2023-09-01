First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 10,821 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,821 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $20,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.3% during the first quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total transaction of $148,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,196.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,192 shares of company stock valued at $8,289,216 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $349.68 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $346.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.