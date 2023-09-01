Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.8-44.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.25 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.00-$6.40 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBY. SpectralCast reissued a maintains rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $80.67.

BBY opened at $76.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.26 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock valued at $32,028,728 over the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Best Buy by 10.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Best Buy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,238 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

