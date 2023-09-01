Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Issues Earnings Results

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of PRTG opened at $2.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.23. The company has a market cap of $45.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.27. Portage Biotech has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Portage Biotech from $21.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Portage Biotech in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Portage Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Portage Biotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product pipeline includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator that is in phase I clinical trial; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and INT230-6 for the treatment of tumors.

