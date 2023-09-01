Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

Okta Trading Up 13.5 %

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. Okta has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $94.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.71. The company has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Macquarie upped their price objective on Okta from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Okta

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock worth $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in Okta by 365.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

