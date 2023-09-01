Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$6.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 billion-$44.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.30 billion. Best Buy also updated its FY24 guidance to $6.00-6.40 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.67.

NYSE:BBY opened at $76.45 on Friday. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.27%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $20,725,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 390,148 shares in the company, valued at $32,343,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 30.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy by 421.9% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

