Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. 713,775 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,486,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Harmonic Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $155.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Harmonic

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,800,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 276.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,349,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 841.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,411,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 1,261,597 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 53.1% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 14.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,466,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,161 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

