ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ESR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ESRCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,914,700 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 6,490,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

ESR Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESRCF opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.81. ESR Group has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

About ESR Group

ESR Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the logistics real estate development, leasing, and management activities in Hong Kong, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Investment, Fund Management, and New Economy Development.

