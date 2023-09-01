HP (NYSE:HPQ) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. HP also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.85-$0.97 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.92.

Get HP alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.32. HP has a one year low of $24.08 and a one year high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $671,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 156,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $4,817,593.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,516,764.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of HP by 89.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after acquiring an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of HP by 46.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter worth $309,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.