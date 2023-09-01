América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,929,590 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,509,271 shares.The stock last traded at $19.45 and had previously closed at $19.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMX. New Street Research upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of América Móvil from $19.00 to $17.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

América Móvil Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of América Móvil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of América Móvil by 437.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 19.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $226,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in América Móvil by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $103,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in América Móvil by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,280,487 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $96,105,000 after acquiring an additional 175,579 shares in the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

