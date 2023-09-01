Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Trading Down 3.1%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 108,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 751,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. The company has a market cap of $574.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 475,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,446,250.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 743,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,829,241.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Recommended Stories

