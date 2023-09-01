Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Short Interest Down 6.8% in August

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 60,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Performance

ERLFF stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $198.19 million, a PE ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entrée Resources

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. The company's principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

