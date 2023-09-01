Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 9,578,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 166% from the previous session’s volume of 3,600,289 shares.The stock last traded at $1.80 and had previously closed at $1.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 235.11%. The firm had revenue of $53.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Desktop Metal

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $90,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,208 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Desktop Metal by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 38,733 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.