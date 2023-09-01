UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.41

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 3129707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after buying an additional 494,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.
UBS Group Company Profile
UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.
