UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.41

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.41 and last traded at $25.24, with a volume of 3129707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UBS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Get UBS Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UBS

UBS Group Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UBS Group

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UBS Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,824,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,065,000 after buying an additional 12,907,622 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,512,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,812,000 after buying an additional 494,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.