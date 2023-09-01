GMV Minerals (CVE:GMV) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.23

GMV Minerals Inc. (CVE:GMV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.25, with a volume of 270517 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of C$19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.14.

GMV Minerals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the sourcing and exploration of mineral properties in Arizona, the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Mexican Hat Gold Project that consists of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,800 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona.

