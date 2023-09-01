3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 8,843,302 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 523% from the previous session’s volume of 1,419,547 shares.The stock last traded at $6.49 and had previously closed at $6.13.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $841.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 23.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $128.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. On average, analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 160,511 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,474 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,004 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

