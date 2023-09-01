Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 4.9% Higher

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.52 and last traded at $82.51. 140,040 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 305,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 19.59 and a current ratio of 19.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $76.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 54.95%. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 127.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

