Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 307,269 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the previous session’s volume of 150,103 shares.The stock last traded at $24.46 and had previously closed at $24.35.

Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $556.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Get Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,590 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,300,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,427 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 3,110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 685,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,126 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,788,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF by 1,638.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 184,317 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF

The Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF (FLGB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE UK RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies from the United Kingdom. FLGB was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.