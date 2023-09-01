Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 42,627,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 17,411,340 shares.The stock last traded at $2.77 and had previously closed at $2.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on TLRY. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.13.
Tilray Trading Up 11.3 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 94,250.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,357,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,598,000 after buying an additional 9,347,713 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,224,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 11.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,990,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 310,821 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tilray by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 368,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,586,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tilray
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
