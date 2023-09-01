Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Shares Gap Down to $11.47

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $11.14. Metals Acquisition shares last traded at $11.14, with a volume of 118 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average is $10.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTAL. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the first quarter worth $142,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Flow State Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Metals Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Metals Acquisition by 365.9% in the 1st quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 101,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 56,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

