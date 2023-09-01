NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $471.72

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $471.72 and last traded at $470.55, with a volume of 8324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $463.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NewMarket in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NewMarket

NewMarket Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $397.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.27.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NewMarket by 23.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,725,000 after buying an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,953,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 39,743 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,983,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.