Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2833 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Rover Metals Stock Down 10.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rover Metals Company Profile

Rover Metals Corp., a precious metals exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploiting, exploring, evaluating, and developing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Cabin Gold project, a gold-in-iron formation property covering an area of approximately 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

