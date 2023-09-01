Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Heather A. Planishek Sells 27,226 Shares of Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider Heather A. Planishek sold 27,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $416,557.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 762,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of -499.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $199,052,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,000,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $104,903,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.04.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

