Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) CEO Helen Torley Sells 10,000 Shares

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $428,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Helen Torley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 29th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $424,000.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $431,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total transaction of $426,900.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $42.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The firm had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

