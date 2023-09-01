Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) CFO Scott B. Ullem Sells 7,255 Shares of Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.79, for a total value of $564,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,301.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.92 and its 200 day moving average is $84.09. The stock has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 98,836.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 759,315,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,626,220,000 after acquiring an additional 758,547,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,053,304 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,551,938,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,015,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,548,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,926 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,874,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,632,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,850,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,311,275,000 after purchasing an additional 578,319 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

