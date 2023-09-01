Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Insider Robert J. Dzielak Sells 6,000 Shares

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 6,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,332,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $108.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.07 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $124.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The online travel company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 7.33%. Analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expedia Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,126 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $15,440,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 217.6% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

