Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CEO Sells $463,820.00 in Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $463,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $38,620,436.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 31st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $447,510.00.

On Monday, August 14th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 30,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $2,024,100.00.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:MU opened at $69.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.32.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.18. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -17.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 55,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

