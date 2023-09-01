MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney Sells 250 Shares

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $23,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,804.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MKS Instruments Stock Up 1.6 %

MKSI stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $114.15.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.48 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 45.65% and a positive return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.36%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.10.

Read Our Latest Report on MKSI

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.