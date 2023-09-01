Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.25

Theratechnologies Inc. (TSE:TH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.25 and last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 69680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.29.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Theratechnologies from C$1.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.31. The stock has a market cap of C$30.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59, a PEG ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 562.07.

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$23.84 million during the quarter. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 1,116.86% and a negative net margin of 45.09%. Equities analysts forecast that Theratechnologies Inc. will post 0.0224434 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, a recombinant humanized monoclonal antibody, which is an injection for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

