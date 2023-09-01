High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.84

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$11.84 and last traded at C$12.09, with a volume of 28691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$12.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods Price Performance

High Liner Foods Announces Dividend

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$395.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. High Liner Foods’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other High Liner Foods news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,196.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $160,365. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.