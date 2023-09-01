Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Expands By 10.2%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,100 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the July 31st total of 259,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 761,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EZGO Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EZGO Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Free Report) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of EZGO Technologies worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZGO Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ EZGO opened at $2.46 on Friday. EZGO Technologies has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

EZGO Technologies Company Profile

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Battery Cells and Packs, and E-Bicycle Sales. It also rents and sells lithium batteries under the Hengmao brand; and sells, franchises, and operates smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

