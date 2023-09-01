e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Insider Kory Marchisotto Sells 15,020 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) insider Kory Marchisotto sold 15,020 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.93, for a total value of $1,981,588.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,411,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ELF opened at $138.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average of $98.54. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.51. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $216.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

ELF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $118.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $1,108,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth $669,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

