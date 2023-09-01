Short Interest in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Increases By 10.5%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the July 31st total of 37,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:IFS opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Intercorp Financial Services has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $29.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,606,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,475,000 after acquiring an additional 918,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 806,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 49,574 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 763,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,939,000 after buying an additional 69,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 221,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,214,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period.

About Intercorp Financial Services

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, wealth management, and payment services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company provides loans, credit facilities, deposits, and current accounts; life annuity products with single-premium payment and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products; and brokerage and investment management services.

