Short Interest in Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Increases By 5.1%

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 323,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup cut Elisa Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Elisa Oyj in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Elisa Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elisa Oyj has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.90.

ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.22. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications services in Finland, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

