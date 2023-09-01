Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 77,960 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,741,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,707 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $1,135,903.67.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $2,194,712.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,151 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $1,470,688.17.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Sanjit Biswas sold 43,641 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $1,163,905.47.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total transaction of $2,579,056.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $2,487,460.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $2,409,334.00.

On Tuesday, June 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

Samsara Stock Performance

Samsara stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $30.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Samsara had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $3,279,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Samsara during the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Samsara by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

