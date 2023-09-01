Decred (DCR) Price Hits $13.27 on Exchanges

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 1st. Decred has a market capitalization of $204.96 million and approximately $769,269.36 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can now be bought for $13.27 or 0.00050829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00156446 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025250 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00026610 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003825 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000154 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,447,591 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.